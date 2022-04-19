PCBL Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,218.83 crore, up 40.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,218.83 crore in March 2022 up 40.62% from Rs. 866.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.18 crore in March 2022 down 30.96% from Rs. 127.73 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.48 crore in March 2022 down 25.73% from Rs. 197.22 crore in March 2021.

PCBL EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.34 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.42 in March 2021.

PCBL shares closed at 117.75 on April 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.47% returns over the last 6 months and 17.51% over the last 12 months.