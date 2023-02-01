PCBL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,363.33 crore, up 17.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,363.33 crore in December 2022 up 17.92% from Rs. 1,156.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.03 crore in December 2022 down 12.92% from Rs. 111.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.88 crore in December 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 176.98 crore in December 2021.