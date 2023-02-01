 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PCBL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,363.33 crore, up 17.92% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PCBL are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,363.33 crore in December 2022 up 17.92% from Rs. 1,156.14 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.03 crore in December 2022 down 12.92% from Rs. 111.43 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.88 crore in December 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 176.98 crore in December 2021.

PCBL
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,363.33 1,627.85 1,156.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,363.33 1,627.85 1,156.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,063.02 1,309.26 844.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.28 -50.57 -4.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 47.77 48.81 39.80
Depreciation 33.00 32.72 30.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 108.45 131.79 107.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.37 155.84 137.22
Other Income 8.51 3.78 8.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.88 159.62 146.17
Interest 14.98 10.97 6.93
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 123.90 148.65 139.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 123.90 148.65 139.24
Tax 26.75 32.18 27.72
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 97.15 116.47 111.52
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 97.15 116.47 111.52
Minority Interest -0.12 -0.08 -0.09
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 97.03 116.39 111.43
Equity Share Capital 37.75 37.75 37.75
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.57 3.08 5.93
Diluted EPS 2.57 3.08 5.93
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.57 3.08 5.93
Diluted EPS 2.57 3.08 5.93
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited