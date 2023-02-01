English
    PCBL Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,363.33 crore, up 17.92% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PCBL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,363.33 crore in December 2022 up 17.92% from Rs. 1,156.14 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.03 crore in December 2022 down 12.92% from Rs. 111.43 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 171.88 crore in December 2022 down 2.88% from Rs. 176.98 crore in December 2021.

    PCBL
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,363.331,627.851,156.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,363.331,627.851,156.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,063.021,309.26844.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.28-50.57-4.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost47.7748.8139.80
    Depreciation33.0032.7230.81
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses108.45131.79107.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.37155.84137.22
    Other Income8.513.788.95
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.88159.62146.17
    Interest14.9810.976.93
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax123.90148.65139.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax123.90148.65139.24
    Tax26.7532.1827.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities97.15116.47111.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.15116.47111.52
    Minority Interest-0.12-0.08-0.09
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates97.03116.39111.43
    Equity Share Capital37.7537.7537.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.573.085.93
    Diluted EPS2.573.085.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.573.085.93
    Diluted EPS2.573.085.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited