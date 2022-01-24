PCBL Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,156.14 crore, up 50.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,156.14 crore in December 2021 up 50.27% from Rs. 769.40 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 111.43 crore in December 2021 down 11.17% from Rs. 125.44 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 176.98 crore in December 2021 down 7.18% from Rs. 190.68 crore in December 2020.

PCBL EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.93 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.28 in December 2020.

PCBL shares closed at 233.15 on January 21, 2022 (NSE)