PC Jeweller Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 836.01 crore, up 49.57% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:

Net Sales at Rs 836.01 crore in September 2022 up 49.57% from Rs. 558.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.02 crore in September 2022 up 196.29% from Rs. 75.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.00 crore in September 2022 up 398.71% from Rs. 38.90 crore in September 2021.

PC Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in September 2021.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 98.70 on October 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 323.61% returns over the last 6 months and 254.40% over the last 12 months.

PC Jeweller
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 836.01 521.15 558.95
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 836.01 521.15 558.95
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 739.01 461.53 320.35
Purchase of Traded Goods 51.38 29.05 -0.08
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -127.64 -76.13 174.58
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.49 12.12 11.13
Depreciation 6.52 6.20 6.45
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.32 18.59 16.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 128.93 69.79 29.54
Other Income 58.55 69.35 2.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 187.48 139.14 32.45
Interest 121.88 121.56 107.72
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 65.60 17.58 -75.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 65.60 17.58 -75.27
Tax -7.42 -42.41 0.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 73.02 59.99 -75.83
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 73.02 59.99 -75.83
Equity Share Capital 465.40 465.40 465.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.57 1.29 -1.63
Diluted EPS 1.57 1.29 -1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.57 1.29 -1.63
Diluted EPS 1.57 1.29 -1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #PC Jeweller #Results
first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
