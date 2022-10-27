English
    PC Jeweller Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 836.01 crore, up 49.57% Y-o-Y

    October 27, 2022 / 03:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:

    Net Sales at Rs 836.01 crore in September 2022 up 49.57% from Rs. 558.95 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.02 crore in September 2022 up 196.29% from Rs. 75.83 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.00 crore in September 2022 up 398.71% from Rs. 38.90 crore in September 2021.

    PC Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in September 2021.

    PC Jeweller shares closed at 98.70 on October 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 323.61% returns over the last 6 months and 254.40% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations836.01521.15558.95
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations836.01521.15558.95
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials739.01461.53320.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.3829.05-0.08
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-127.64-76.13174.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.4912.1211.13
    Depreciation6.526.206.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.3218.5916.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax128.9369.7929.54
    Other Income58.5569.352.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax187.48139.1432.45
    Interest121.88121.56107.72
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax65.6017.58-75.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax65.6017.58-75.27
    Tax-7.42-42.410.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities73.0259.99-75.83
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period73.0259.99-75.83
    Equity Share Capital465.40465.40465.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.571.29-1.63
    Diluted EPS1.571.29-1.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.571.29-1.63
    Diluted EPS1.571.29-1.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

