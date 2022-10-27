PC Jeweller Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 836.01 crore, up 49.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 836.01 crore in September 2022 up 49.57% from Rs. 558.95 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 73.02 crore in September 2022 up 196.29% from Rs. 75.83 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 194.00 crore in September 2022 up 398.71% from Rs. 38.90 crore in September 2021.

PC Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.63 in September 2021.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 98.70 on October 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given 323.61% returns over the last 6 months and 254.40% over the last 12 months.