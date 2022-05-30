 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PC Jeweller Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.99 crore, down 80.54% Y-o-Y

May 30, 2022 / 08:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:

Net Sales at Rs 168.99 crore in March 2022 down 80.54% from Rs. 868.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 179.01 crore in March 2022 down 331.97% from Rs. 77.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 157.87 crore in March 2022 down 206.63% from Rs. 148.06 crore in March 2021.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 20.30 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.62% returns over the last 6 months and -24.81% over the last 12 months.

PC Jeweller
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 168.99 600.18 868.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 168.99 600.18 868.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 103.10 445.45 760.46
Purchase of Traded Goods 10.41 29.93 1.47
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.99 61.09 -74.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 13.52 13.25 12.52
Depreciation 6.44 6.21 7.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 206.61 19.61 25.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -202.08 24.64 135.02
Other Income 37.77 3.90 5.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -164.31 28.54 140.07
Interest 114.49 122.59 95.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -278.80 -94.05 44.96
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -278.80 -94.05 44.96
Tax -99.79 -17.99 -32.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -179.01 -76.06 77.17
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -179.01 -76.06 77.17
Equity Share Capital 465.40 465.40 465.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.85 -1.63 1.90
Diluted EPS -3.85 -1.63 1.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.85 -1.63 1.90
Diluted EPS -3.85 -1.63 1.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 30, 2022 08:21 pm
