PC Jeweller Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.99 crore, down 80.54% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:
Net Sales at Rs 168.99 crore in March 2022 down 80.54% from Rs. 868.19 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 179.01 crore in March 2022 down 331.97% from Rs. 77.17 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 157.87 crore in March 2022 down 206.63% from Rs. 148.06 crore in March 2021.
PC Jeweller shares closed at 20.30 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.62% returns over the last 6 months and -24.81% over the last 12 months.
|
|PC Jeweller
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|168.99
|600.18
|868.19
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|168.99
|600.18
|868.19
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|103.10
|445.45
|760.46
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.41
|29.93
|1.47
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.99
|61.09
|-74.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.52
|13.25
|12.52
|Depreciation
|6.44
|6.21
|7.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|206.61
|19.61
|25.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-202.08
|24.64
|135.02
|Other Income
|37.77
|3.90
|5.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-164.31
|28.54
|140.07
|Interest
|114.49
|122.59
|95.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-278.80
|-94.05
|44.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-278.80
|-94.05
|44.96
|Tax
|-99.79
|-17.99
|-32.21
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-179.01
|-76.06
|77.17
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-179.01
|-76.06
|77.17
|Equity Share Capital
|465.40
|465.40
|465.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.85
|-1.63
|1.90
|Diluted EPS
|-3.85
|-1.63
|1.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.85
|-1.63
|1.90
|Diluted EPS
|-3.85
|-1.63
|1.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited