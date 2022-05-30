PC Jeweller Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 168.99 crore, down 80.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 168.99 crore in March 2022 down 80.54% from Rs. 868.19 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 179.01 crore in March 2022 down 331.97% from Rs. 77.17 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 157.87 crore in March 2022 down 206.63% from Rs. 148.06 crore in March 2021.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 20.30 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -13.62% returns over the last 6 months and -24.81% over the last 12 months.