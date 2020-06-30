PC Jeweller Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 876.88 crore, down 59.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 876.88 crore in March 2020 down 59.99% from Rs. 2,191.46 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.54 crore in March 2020 up 88.98% from Rs. 376.80 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.58 crore in March 2020 up 110.37% from Rs. 439.67 crore in March 2019.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 17.30 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.91% returns over the last 6 months and -62.19% over the last 12 months.