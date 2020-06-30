PC Jeweller Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 876.88 crore, down 59.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:
Net Sales at Rs 876.88 crore in March 2020 down 59.99% from Rs. 2,191.46 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 41.54 crore in March 2020 up 88.98% from Rs. 376.80 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.58 crore in March 2020 up 110.37% from Rs. 439.67 crore in March 2019.
PC Jeweller shares closed at 17.30 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.91% returns over the last 6 months and -62.19% over the last 12 months.
|PC Jeweller
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|876.88
|1,588.37
|2,191.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|876.88
|1,588.37
|2,191.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|796.23
|1,464.97
|2,057.57
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.47
|17.18
|0.56
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.73
|-78.38
|457.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.69
|15.91
|25.08
|Depreciation
|6.44
|9.69
|3.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.53
|35.32
|103.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|20.79
|123.68
|-455.81
|Other Income
|18.35
|33.40
|12.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|39.14
|157.08
|-443.30
|Interest
|93.22
|96.83
|71.25
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-54.08
|60.25
|-514.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-54.08
|60.25
|-514.55
|Tax
|-12.54
|28.16
|-137.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-41.54
|32.09
|-376.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-41.54
|32.09
|-376.80
|Equity Share Capital
|395.00
|395.00
|394.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|0.81
|-9.55
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|0.81
|-9.55
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.05
|0.81
|-9.55
|Diluted EPS
|-1.05
|0.81
|-9.55
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm