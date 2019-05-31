PC Jeweller Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,191.46 crore, up 4.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,191.46 crore in March 2019 up 4.2% from Rs. 2,103.22 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 376.80 crore in March 2019 down 418.57% from Rs. 118.28 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 439.67 crore in March 2019 down 296.62% from Rs. 223.61 crore in March 2018.
PC Jeweller shares closed at 81.00 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 17.65% returns over the last 6 months and -53.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|PC Jeweller
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,191.46
|2,119.10
|2,103.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,191.46
|2,119.10
|2,103.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2,057.57
|2,097.16
|1,754.19
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.56
|10.35
|12.55
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|457.18
|-302.17
|15.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.08
|30.60
|23.45
|Depreciation
|3.63
|4.53
|5.37
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|103.25
|43.00
|85.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-455.81
|235.63
|206.96
|Other Income
|12.51
|44.90
|11.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-443.30
|280.53
|218.24
|Interest
|71.25
|88.79
|83.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-514.55
|191.74
|134.59
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-514.55
|191.74
|134.59
|Tax
|-137.75
|53.40
|16.31
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-376.80
|138.34
|118.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-376.80
|138.34
|118.28
|Equity Share Capital
|394.65
|394.65
|394.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.55
|3.51
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|-9.55
|3.50
|3.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-9.55
|3.51
|3.13
|Diluted EPS
|-9.55
|3.50
|3.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited