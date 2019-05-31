PC Jeweller Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,191.46 crore, up 4.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,191.46 crore in March 2019 up 4.2% from Rs. 2,103.22 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 376.80 crore in March 2019 down 418.57% from Rs. 118.28 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 439.67 crore in March 2019 down 296.62% from Rs. 223.61 crore in March 2018.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 81.00 on May 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given 17.65% returns over the last 6 months and -53.53% over the last 12 months.