PC Jeweller Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.42 crore, down 87.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.42 crore in June 2023 down 87.06% from Rs. 521.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 173.17 crore in June 2023 down 388.66% from Rs. 59.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.97 crore in June 2023 down 128.88% from Rs. 145.34 crore in June 2022.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 27.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.11% returns over the last 6 months and -52.96% over the last 12 months.