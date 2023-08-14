English
    PC Jeweller Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.42 crore, down 87.06% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.42 crore in June 2023 down 87.06% from Rs. 521.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 173.17 crore in June 2023 down 388.66% from Rs. 59.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.97 crore in June 2023 down 128.88% from Rs. 145.34 crore in June 2022.

    PC Jeweller shares closed at 27.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.11% returns over the last 6 months and -52.96% over the last 12 months.

    PC Jeweller
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.42173.24521.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.42173.24521.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.2156.94461.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.6129.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks51.2499.92-76.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.4912.6412.12
    Depreciation6.166.436.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.95122.8718.59
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-54.63-126.1769.79
    Other Income6.50-8.3469.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-48.13-134.51139.14
    Interest125.04123.25121.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-173.17-257.7617.58
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-173.17-257.7617.58
    Tax--150.19-42.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-173.17-407.9559.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-173.17-407.9559.99
    Equity Share Capital465.40465.40465.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.72-8.771.29
    Diluted EPS-3.72-8.771.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.72-8.771.29
    Diluted EPS-3.72-8.771.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 pm

