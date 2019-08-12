PC Jeweller Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,348.59 crore, down 44.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,348.59 crore in June 2019 down 44.35% from Rs. 2,423.21 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.11 crore in June 2019 down 66.1% from Rs. 141.93 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 172.66 crore in June 2019 down 38.47% from Rs. 280.61 crore in June 2018.

PC Jeweller EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.60 in June 2018.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 32.65 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -52.47% returns over the last 6 months and -67.66% over the last 12 months.