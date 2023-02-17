 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PC Jeweller Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 829.06 crore, up 38.14% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:

Net Sales at Rs 829.06 crore in December 2022 up 38.14% from Rs. 600.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.17 crore in December 2022 up 15.63% from Rs. 76.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.44 crore in December 2022 up 76.81% from Rs. 34.75 crore in December 2021.

PC Jeweller
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 829.06 836.01 600.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 829.06 836.01 600.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 755.53 739.01 445.45
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.96 51.38 29.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.30 -127.64 61.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.19 14.49 13.25
Depreciation 6.70 6.52 6.21
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 25.53 23.32 19.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.45 128.93 24.64
Other Income 28.29 58.55 3.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 54.74 187.48 28.54
Interest 125.00 121.88 122.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -70.26 65.60 -94.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -70.26 65.60 -94.05
Tax -6.09 -7.42 -17.99
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -64.17 73.02 -76.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -64.17 73.02 -76.06
Equity Share Capital 465.40 465.40 465.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.38 1.57 -1.63
Diluted EPS -1.38 1.57 -1.63
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.38 1.57 -1.63
Diluted EPS -1.38 1.57 -1.63
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited