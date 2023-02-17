PC Jeweller Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 829.06 crore, up 38.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 829.06 crore in December 2022 up 38.14% from Rs. 600.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.17 crore in December 2022 up 15.63% from Rs. 76.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.44 crore in December 2022 up 76.81% from Rs. 34.75 crore in December 2021.