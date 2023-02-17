English
    PC Jeweller Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 829.06 crore, up 38.14% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:10 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:

    Net Sales at Rs 829.06 crore in December 2022 up 38.14% from Rs. 600.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.17 crore in December 2022 up 15.63% from Rs. 76.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.44 crore in December 2022 up 76.81% from Rs. 34.75 crore in December 2021.

    PC Jeweller shares closed at 27.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -58.89% returns over the last 6 months and 23.42% over the last 12 months.

    PC Jeweller
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations829.06836.01600.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations829.06836.01600.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials755.53739.01445.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.9651.3829.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.30-127.6461.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost14.1914.4913.25
    Depreciation6.706.526.21
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.5323.3219.61
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.45128.9324.64
    Other Income28.2958.553.90
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.74187.4828.54
    Interest125.00121.88122.59
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-70.2665.60-94.05
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-70.2665.60-94.05
    Tax-6.09-7.42-17.99
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-64.1773.02-76.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-64.1773.02-76.06
    Equity Share Capital465.40465.40465.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.381.57-1.63
    Diluted EPS-1.381.57-1.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.381.57-1.63
    Diluted EPS-1.381.57-1.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

