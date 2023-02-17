PC Jeweller Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 829.06 crore, up 38.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:
Net Sales at Rs 829.06 crore in December 2022 up 38.14% from Rs. 600.18 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.17 crore in December 2022 up 15.63% from Rs. 76.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.44 crore in December 2022 up 76.81% from Rs. 34.75 crore in December 2021.
PC Jeweller shares closed at 27.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -58.89% returns over the last 6 months and 23.42% over the last 12 months.
|PC Jeweller
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|829.06
|836.01
|600.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|829.06
|836.01
|600.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|755.53
|739.01
|445.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.96
|51.38
|29.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.30
|-127.64
|61.09
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.19
|14.49
|13.25
|Depreciation
|6.70
|6.52
|6.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.53
|23.32
|19.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|26.45
|128.93
|24.64
|Other Income
|28.29
|58.55
|3.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|54.74
|187.48
|28.54
|Interest
|125.00
|121.88
|122.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-70.26
|65.60
|-94.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-70.26
|65.60
|-94.05
|Tax
|-6.09
|-7.42
|-17.99
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-64.17
|73.02
|-76.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-64.17
|73.02
|-76.06
|Equity Share Capital
|465.40
|465.40
|465.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|1.57
|-1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|1.57
|-1.63
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.38
|1.57
|-1.63
|Diluted EPS
|-1.38
|1.57
|-1.63
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
