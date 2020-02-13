PC Jeweller Q3 net profit falls 73% to Rs 35.61cr

PC Jeweller Ltd on Thursday reported a 73 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 35.61 crore for the quarter ended December.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 133.03 crore in the year-ago period, PC Jeweller said in a regulatory filing.

Total income in October-December quarter fell to Rs 1,703.86 crore as compared with Rs 2,234.56 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.