PC Jeweller Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 897.58 crore, up 60.36% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:

Net Sales at Rs 897.58 crore in September 2022 up 60.36% from Rs. 559.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.92 crore in September 2022 up 208.91% from Rs. 78.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.96 crore in September 2022 up 466.96% from Rs. 36.68 crore in September 2021.

PC Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 98.65 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 323.39% returns over the last 6 months and 253.58% over the last 12 months.

PC Jeweller
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 897.58 547.42 559.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 897.58 547.42 559.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 770.51 455.62 288.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 81.11 61.48 33.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -135.51 -81.74 174.45
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.31 12.80 11.60
Depreciation 6.87 6.56 6.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 18.75 14.75 11.57
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.54 77.95 33.05
Other Income 60.55 76.16 -3.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 201.09 154.11 29.84
Interest 121.91 121.56 107.73
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 79.18 32.55 -77.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 79.18 32.55 -77.89
Tax -6.74 -41.88 1.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 85.92 74.43 -78.89
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 85.92 74.43 -78.89
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 85.92 74.43 -78.89
Equity Share Capital 465.40 465.40 465.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.85 1.60 -0.17
Diluted EPS 1.85 1.60 -0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.85 1.60 -0.17
Diluted EPS 1.85 1.60 -0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
