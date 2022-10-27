PC Jeweller Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 897.58 crore, up 60.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 897.58 crore in September 2022 up 60.36% from Rs. 559.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 85.92 crore in September 2022 up 208.91% from Rs. 78.89 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 207.96 crore in September 2022 up 466.96% from Rs. 36.68 crore in September 2021.

PC Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 1.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.17 in September 2021.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 98.65 on October 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 323.39% returns over the last 6 months and 253.58% over the last 12 months.