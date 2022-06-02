PC Jeweller Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.63 crore, down 78.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 188.63 crore in March 2022 down 78.28% from Rs. 868.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 172.98 crore in March 2022 down 390.28% from Rs. 59.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 151.23 crore in March 2022 down 215.28% from Rs. 131.19 crore in March 2021.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 21.90 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.21% returns over the last 6 months and -19.04% over the last 12 months.