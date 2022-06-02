 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PC Jeweller Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.63 crore, down 78.28% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:

Net Sales at Rs 188.63 crore in March 2022 down 78.28% from Rs. 868.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 172.98 crore in March 2022 down 390.28% from Rs. 59.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 151.23 crore in March 2022 down 215.28% from Rs. 131.19 crore in March 2021.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 21.90 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.21% returns over the last 6 months and -19.04% over the last 12 months.

PC Jeweller
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 188.63 610.98 868.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 188.63 610.98 868.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 100.10 411.68 753.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 33.01 72.65 3.61
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 30.92 59.07 -57.91
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 14.07 13.81 12.93
Depreciation 6.86 6.64 8.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 200.62 17.66 27.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -196.95 29.47 119.88
Other Income 38.86 2.20 3.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -158.09 31.67 122.89
Interest 114.49 122.59 95.12
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -272.58 -90.92 27.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -272.58 -90.92 27.77
Tax -99.60 -17.35 -31.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -172.98 -73.57 59.59
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -172.98 -73.57 59.59
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -172.98 -73.57 59.59
Equity Share Capital 465.40 465.40 465.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.72 -0.16 1.47
Diluted EPS -3.72 -0.16 1.47
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.72 -0.16 1.47
Diluted EPS -3.72 -0.16 1.47
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
