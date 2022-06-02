PC Jeweller Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 188.63 crore, down 78.28% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:
Net Sales at Rs 188.63 crore in March 2022 down 78.28% from Rs. 868.31 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 172.98 crore in March 2022 down 390.28% from Rs. 59.59 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 151.23 crore in March 2022 down 215.28% from Rs. 131.19 crore in March 2021.
PC Jeweller shares closed at 21.90 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.21% returns over the last 6 months and -19.04% over the last 12 months.
|PC Jeweller
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|188.63
|610.98
|868.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|188.63
|610.98
|868.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|100.10
|411.68
|753.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|33.01
|72.65
|3.61
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|30.92
|59.07
|-57.91
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.07
|13.81
|12.93
|Depreciation
|6.86
|6.64
|8.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|200.62
|17.66
|27.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-196.95
|29.47
|119.88
|Other Income
|38.86
|2.20
|3.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-158.09
|31.67
|122.89
|Interest
|114.49
|122.59
|95.12
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-272.58
|-90.92
|27.77
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-272.58
|-90.92
|27.77
|Tax
|-99.60
|-17.35
|-31.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-172.98
|-73.57
|59.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-172.98
|-73.57
|59.59
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-172.98
|-73.57
|59.59
|Equity Share Capital
|465.40
|465.40
|465.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.72
|-0.16
|1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-3.72
|-0.16
|1.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.72
|-0.16
|1.47
|Diluted EPS
|-3.72
|-0.16
|1.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited