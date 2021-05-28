PC Jeweller Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 868.31 crore, down 5.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 868.31 crore in March 2021 down 5.07% from Rs. 914.67 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 59.59 crore in March 2021 up 256.2% from Rs. 38.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.19 crore in March 2021 up 160.76% from Rs. 50.31 crore in March 2020.

PC Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2020.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 28.85 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 87.95% returns over the last 6 months and 168.87% over the last 12 months.