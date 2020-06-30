PC Jeweller Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 914.67 crore, down 59.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 914.67 crore in March 2020 down 59.3% from Rs. 2,247.59 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.15 crore in March 2020 up 90.27% from Rs. 392.22 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.31 crore in March 2020 up 111.05% from Rs. 455.12 crore in March 2019.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 17.30 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.91% returns over the last 6 months and -62.19% over the last 12 months.