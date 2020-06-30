PC Jeweller Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 914.67 crore, down 59.3% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:
Net Sales at Rs 914.67 crore in March 2020 down 59.3% from Rs. 2,247.59 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 38.15 crore in March 2020 up 90.27% from Rs. 392.22 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 50.31 crore in March 2020 up 111.05% from Rs. 455.12 crore in March 2019.
PC Jeweller shares closed at 17.30 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.91% returns over the last 6 months and -62.19% over the last 12 months.
|PC Jeweller
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|914.67
|1,668.46
|2,247.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|914.67
|1,668.46
|2,247.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|880.08
|1,562.45
|2,104.12
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.70
|22.98
|0.32
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-34.37
|-104.84
|466.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|17.13
|17.34
|26.45
|Depreciation
|7.17
|10.39
|4.14
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.87
|35.82
|112.61
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|19.09
|124.32
|-466.38
|Other Income
|24.05
|35.40
|7.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|43.14
|159.72
|-459.26
|Interest
|93.33
|96.90
|71.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-50.19
|62.82
|-530.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-50.19
|62.82
|-530.92
|Tax
|-12.04
|27.21
|-138.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-38.15
|35.61
|-392.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-38.15
|35.61
|-392.22
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-38.15
|35.61
|-392.22
|Equity Share Capital
|395.00
|395.00
|394.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|0.90
|-9.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|0.90
|-9.94
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|0.90
|-9.94
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|0.90
|-9.94
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:11 pm