PC Jeweller Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.68 crore, down 87.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 67.68 crore in June 2023 down 87.64% from Rs. 547.42 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 171.62 crore in June 2023 down 330.58% from Rs. 74.43 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.08 crore in June 2023 down 123.7% from Rs. 160.67 crore in June 2022.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 27.35 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.40% returns over the last 6 months and -52.89% over the last 12 months.