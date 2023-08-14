English
    PC Jeweller Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 67.68 crore, down 87.64% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:

    Net Sales at Rs 67.68 crore in June 2023 down 87.64% from Rs. 547.42 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 171.62 crore in June 2023 down 330.58% from Rs. 74.43 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 38.08 crore in June 2023 down 123.7% from Rs. 160.67 crore in June 2022.

    PC Jeweller shares closed at 27.35 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -14.40% returns over the last 6 months and -52.89% over the last 12 months.

    PC Jeweller
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations67.68173.37547.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations67.68173.37547.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.4052.25455.62
    Purchase of Traded Goods--5.7361.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks44.9099.47-81.74
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.6513.3212.80
    Depreciation6.636.746.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses17.7422.8014.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-49.64-26.9477.95
    Other Income4.93-1.9876.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-44.71-28.92154.11
    Interest125.04123.53121.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-169.75-152.4532.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-169.75-152.4532.55
    Tax1.87149.96-41.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-171.62-302.4174.43
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-171.62-302.4174.43
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-171.62-302.4174.43
    Equity Share Capital465.40465.40465.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.69-6.501.60
    Diluted EPS-3.69-6.501.60
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.69-6.501.60
    Diluted EPS-3.69-6.501.60
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

