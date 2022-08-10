PC Jeweller Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 547.42 crore, up 121.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 547.42 crore in June 2022 up 121.83% from Rs. 246.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.43 crore in June 2022 up 213.49% from Rs. 65.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.67 crore in June 2022 up 382.2% from Rs. 33.32 crore in June 2021.

PC Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2021.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 57.35 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 122.29% returns over the last 6 months and 143.01% over the last 12 months.