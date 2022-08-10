 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PC Jeweller Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 547.42 crore, up 121.83% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:

Net Sales at Rs 547.42 crore in June 2022 up 121.83% from Rs. 246.78 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 74.43 crore in June 2022 up 213.49% from Rs. 65.58 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 160.67 crore in June 2022 up 382.2% from Rs. 33.32 crore in June 2021.

PC Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 1.60 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2021.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 57.35 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 122.29% returns over the last 6 months and 143.01% over the last 12 months.

PC Jeweller
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 547.42 188.63 246.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 547.42 188.63 246.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 455.62 100.10 171.76
Purchase of Traded Goods 61.48 33.01 4.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -81.74 30.92 31.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.80 14.07 8.14
Depreciation 6.56 6.86 7.42
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 14.75 200.62 12.43
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 77.95 -196.95 10.94
Other Income 76.16 38.86 14.96
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 154.11 -158.09 25.90
Interest 121.56 114.49 92.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 32.55 -272.58 -66.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 32.55 -272.58 -66.67
Tax -41.88 -99.60 -1.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 74.43 -172.98 -65.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 74.43 -172.98 -65.58
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 74.43 -172.98 -65.58
Equity Share Capital 465.40 465.40 465.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 -3.72 -1.41
Diluted EPS 1.60 -3.72 -1.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.60 -3.72 -1.41
Diluted EPS 1.60 -3.72 -1.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #PC Jeweller #Results
first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:44 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.