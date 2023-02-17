 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PC Jeweller Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 854.31 crore, up 39.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:

Net Sales at Rs 854.31 crore in December 2022 up 39.83% from Rs. 610.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.12 crore in December 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 73.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.87 crore in December 2022 up 69.33% from Rs. 38.31 crore in December 2021.

PC Jeweller
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 854.31 897.58 610.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 854.31 897.58 610.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 740.42 770.51 411.68
Purchase of Traded Goods 54.02 81.11 72.65
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.76 -135.51 59.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 15.01 15.31 13.81
Depreciation 7.06 6.87 6.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.27 18.75 17.66
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.29 140.54 29.47
Other Income 28.52 60.55 2.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 57.81 201.09 31.67
Interest 125.00 121.91 122.59
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -67.19 79.18 -90.92
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -67.19 79.18 -90.92
Tax -6.07 -6.74 -17.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -61.12 85.92 -73.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -61.12 85.92 -73.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -61.12 85.92 -73.57
Equity Share Capital 465.40 465.40 465.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.31 1.85 -0.16
Diluted EPS -1.31 1.85 -0.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.31 1.85 -0.16
Diluted EPS -1.31 1.85 -0.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited