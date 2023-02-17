PC Jeweller Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 854.31 crore, up 39.83% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:
Net Sales at Rs 854.31 crore in December 2022 up 39.83% from Rs. 610.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.12 crore in December 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 73.57 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.87 crore in December 2022 up 69.33% from Rs. 38.31 crore in December 2021.
PC Jeweller shares closed at 27.40 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -56.85% returns over the last 6 months and 20.70% over the last 12 months.
|
|PC Jeweller
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|854.31
|897.58
|610.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|854.31
|897.58
|610.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|740.42
|770.51
|411.68
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|54.02
|81.11
|72.65
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-14.76
|-135.51
|59.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.01
|15.31
|13.81
|Depreciation
|7.06
|6.87
|6.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.27
|18.75
|17.66
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.29
|140.54
|29.47
|Other Income
|28.52
|60.55
|2.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|57.81
|201.09
|31.67
|Interest
|125.00
|121.91
|122.59
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-67.19
|79.18
|-90.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-67.19
|79.18
|-90.92
|Tax
|-6.07
|-6.74
|-17.35
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-61.12
|85.92
|-73.57
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-61.12
|85.92
|-73.57
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-61.12
|85.92
|-73.57
|Equity Share Capital
|465.40
|465.40
|465.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|1.85
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|1.85
|-0.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.31
|1.85
|-0.16
|Diluted EPS
|-1.31
|1.85
|-0.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited