PC Jeweller Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 854.31 crore, up 39.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 854.31 crore in December 2022 up 39.83% from Rs. 610.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 61.12 crore in December 2022 up 16.92% from Rs. 73.57 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.87 crore in December 2022 up 69.33% from Rs. 38.31 crore in December 2021.