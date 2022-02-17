PC Jeweller Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 610.98 crore, down 58.36% Y-o-Y
February 17, 2022 / 01:55 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PC Jeweller are:
Net Sales at Rs 610.98 crore in December 2021 down 58.36% from Rs. 1,467.21 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 73.57 crore in December 2021 down 156.75% from Rs. 129.64 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.31 crore in December 2021 down 83.34% from Rs. 229.95 crore in December 2020.
PC Jeweller shares closed at 22.70 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.65% returns over the last 6 months and -23.57% over the last 12 months.
|PC Jeweller
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|610.98
|559.74
|1,467.21
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|610.98
|559.74
|1,467.21
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|411.68
|288.49
|1,918.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|72.65
|33.74
|17.03
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|59.07
|174.45
|-743.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.81
|11.60
|13.06
|Depreciation
|6.64
|6.84
|8.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.66
|11.57
|35.09
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.47
|33.05
|218.33
|Other Income
|2.20
|-3.21
|3.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|31.67
|29.84
|221.41
|Interest
|122.59
|107.73
|99.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-90.92
|-77.89
|122.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-90.92
|-77.89
|122.31
|Tax
|-17.35
|1.00
|-7.33
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-73.57
|-78.89
|129.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-73.57
|-78.89
|129.64
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-73.57
|-78.89
|129.64
|Equity Share Capital
|465.40
|465.40
|395.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.17
|3.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.17
|3.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.16
|-0.17
|3.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.16
|-0.17
|3.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited