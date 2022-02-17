PC Jeweller Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 610.98 crore, down 58.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 610.98 crore in December 2021 down 58.36% from Rs. 1,467.21 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 73.57 crore in December 2021 down 156.75% from Rs. 129.64 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.31 crore in December 2021 down 83.34% from Rs. 229.95 crore in December 2020.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 22.70 on February 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.65% returns over the last 6 months and -23.57% over the last 12 months.