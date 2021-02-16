PC Jeweller Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,467.21 crore, down 12.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,467.21 crore in December 2020 down 12.06% from Rs. 1,668.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.64 crore in December 2020 up 264.06% from Rs. 35.61 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 229.95 crore in December 2020 up 35.18% from Rs. 170.11 crore in December 2019.

PC Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 3.28 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.90 in December 2019.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 31.70 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 99.37% returns over the last 6 months and 78.09% over the last 12 months.