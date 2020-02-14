PC Jeweller Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,668.46 crore, down 23.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,668.46 crore in December 2019 down 23.98% from Rs. 2,194.74 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.61 crore in December 2019 down 75.48% from Rs. 145.21 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 170.11 crore in December 2019 down 41.98% from Rs. 293.18 crore in December 2018.

PC Jeweller EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

PC Jeweller shares closed at 20.95 on February 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -38.65% returns over the last 6 months and -67.82% over the last 12 months.