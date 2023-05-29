English
    PBM Polytex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.67 crore, down 19.99% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PBM Polytex are:Net Sales at Rs 51.67 crore in March 2023 down 19.99% from Rs. 64.58 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2023 down 101.66% from Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.23 crore in March 2023 down 79.43% from Rs. 5.98 crore in March 2022.PBM Polytex shares closed at 85.60 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -20.07% returns over the last 6 months and -33.18% over the last 12 months.
    PBM Polytex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.6751.2464.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.6751.2464.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials34.3335.3945.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.15
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.834.84-3.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.255.955.75
    Depreciation0.890.900.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.419.3611.55
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.05-5.204.63
    Other Income1.391.070.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.34-4.135.13
    Interest0.120.140.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.23-4.274.98
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.23-4.274.98
    Tax0.29-1.360.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.07-2.914.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.07-2.914.09
    Equity Share Capital6.886.886.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-4.235.95
    Diluted EPS-0.10-4.235.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.10-4.235.95
    Diluted EPS-0.10-4.235.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023