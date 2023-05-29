PBM Polytex Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 51.67 crore, down 19.99% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 51.67 51.24 64.58 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 51.67 51.24 64.58 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 34.33 35.39 45.49 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 0.15 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.83 4.84 -3.83 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 5.25 5.95 5.75 Depreciation 0.89 0.90 0.85 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 9.41 9.36 11.55 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.05 -5.20 4.63 Other Income 1.39 1.07 0.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 -4.13 5.13 Interest 0.12 0.14 0.14 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.23 -4.27 4.98 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.23 -4.27 4.98 Tax 0.29 -1.36 0.89 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.07 -2.91 4.09 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.07 -2.91 4.09 Equity Share Capital 6.88 6.88 6.88 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.10 -4.23 5.95 Diluted EPS -0.10 -4.23 5.95 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.10 -4.23 5.95 Diluted EPS -0.10 -4.23 5.95 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited