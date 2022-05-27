PBM Polytex Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.58 crore, up 10.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.58 crore in March 2022 up 10.46% from Rs. 58.47 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.09 crore in March 2022 down 20.64% from Rs. 5.16 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.98 crore in March 2022 down 21.93% from Rs. 7.66 crore in March 2021.

PBM Polytex EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.95 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.50 in March 2021.

PBM Polytex shares closed at 133.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)