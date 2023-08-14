English
    PBM Polytex Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.87 crore, down 8.8% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PBM Polytex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 44.87 crore in June 2023 down 8.8% from Rs. 49.20 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.23 crore in June 2023 down 152.05% from Rs. 4.29 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.96 crore in June 2023 down 128.16% from Rs. 6.96 crore in June 2022.

    PBM Polytex shares closed at 89.87 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.06% returns over the last 6 months and -33.23% over the last 12 months.

    PBM Polytex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations44.8751.6749.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations44.8751.6749.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.7634.3340.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.972.83-14.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.675.255.98
    Depreciation0.900.890.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.949.4110.83
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.43-1.055.88
    Other Income0.571.390.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.860.346.13
    Interest0.170.120.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.030.235.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.030.235.90
    Tax-0.800.291.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.23-0.074.29
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.23-0.074.29
    Equity Share Capital6.886.886.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.24-0.106.23
    Diluted EPS-3.24-0.106.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.24-0.106.23
    Diluted EPS-3.24-0.106.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #PBM Polytex #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:33 pm

