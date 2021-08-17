PBM Polytex Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 52.83 crore, up 235.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.83 crore in June 2021 up 235.96% from Rs. 15.73 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.77 crore in June 2021 up 397.72% from Rs. 1.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.95 crore in June 2021 up 652.47% from Rs. 1.62 crore in June 2020.

PBM Polytex EPS has increased to Rs. 8.38 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.82 in June 2020.

PBM Polytex shares closed at 158.85 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 174.12% returns over the last 6 months and 402.69% over the last 12 months.