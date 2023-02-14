 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PBM Polytex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.24 crore, down 18.71% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PBM Polytex are:

Net Sales at Rs 51.24 crore in December 2022 down 18.71% from Rs. 63.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2022 down 156.55% from Rs. 5.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 138.5% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2021.

PBM Polytex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 51.24 50.10 63.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 51.24 50.10 63.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 35.39 35.01 34.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.84 0.74 3.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 5.95 5.96 6.61
Depreciation 0.90 0.84 0.82
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.36 9.14 11.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -5.20 -1.59 6.69
Other Income 1.07 0.38 0.89
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.13 -1.21 7.57
Interest 0.14 0.09 0.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -4.27 -1.30 7.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -4.27 -1.30 7.34
Tax -1.36 -0.29 2.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.91 -1.01 5.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.91 -1.01 5.15
Equity Share Capital 6.88 6.88 6.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.23 -1.47 7.48
Diluted EPS -4.23 -1.47 7.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.23 -1.47 7.48
Diluted EPS -4.23 -1.47 7.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited