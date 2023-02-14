PBM Polytex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.24 crore, down 18.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.24 crore in December 2022 down 18.71% from Rs. 63.03 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2022 down 156.55% from Rs. 5.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 138.5% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2021.