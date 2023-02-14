English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PBM Polytex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.24 crore, down 18.71% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PBM Polytex are:

    Net Sales at Rs 51.24 crore in December 2022 down 18.71% from Rs. 63.03 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2022 down 156.55% from Rs. 5.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 138.5% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2021.

    PBM Polytex shares closed at 96.70 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.28% returns over the last 6 months and -33.47% over the last 12 months.

    PBM Polytex
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations51.2450.1063.03
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations51.2450.1063.03
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.3935.0134.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.840.743.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.955.966.61
    Depreciation0.900.840.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.369.1411.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.20-1.596.69
    Other Income1.070.380.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.13-1.217.57
    Interest0.140.090.23
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.27-1.307.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.27-1.307.34
    Tax-1.36-0.292.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.91-1.015.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.91-1.015.15
    Equity Share Capital6.886.886.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.23-1.477.48
    Diluted EPS-4.23-1.477.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.23-1.477.48
    Diluted EPS-4.23-1.477.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #PBM Polytex #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:22 am