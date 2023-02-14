PBM Polytex Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.24 crore, down 18.71% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PBM Polytex are:
Net Sales at Rs 51.24 crore in December 2022 down 18.71% from Rs. 63.03 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2022 down 156.55% from Rs. 5.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 138.5% from Rs. 8.39 crore in December 2021.
PBM Polytex shares closed at 96.70 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.28% returns over the last 6 months and -33.47% over the last 12 months.
|PBM Polytex
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|51.24
|50.10
|63.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|51.24
|50.10
|63.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|35.39
|35.01
|34.23
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.84
|0.74
|3.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.95
|5.96
|6.61
|Depreciation
|0.90
|0.84
|0.82
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.36
|9.14
|11.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.20
|-1.59
|6.69
|Other Income
|1.07
|0.38
|0.89
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.13
|-1.21
|7.57
|Interest
|0.14
|0.09
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.27
|-1.30
|7.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.27
|-1.30
|7.34
|Tax
|-1.36
|-0.29
|2.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.91
|-1.01
|5.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.91
|-1.01
|5.15
|Equity Share Capital
|6.88
|6.88
|6.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.23
|-1.47
|7.48
|Diluted EPS
|-4.23
|-1.47
|7.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.23
|-1.47
|7.48
|Diluted EPS
|-4.23
|-1.47
|7.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited