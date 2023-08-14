PBM Polytex Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 44.87 crore, down 8.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 44.87 crore in June 2023 down 8.8% from Rs. 49.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.38 crore in June 2023 down 148.13% from Rs. 4.95 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2023 down 127.55% from Rs. 7.84 crore in June 2022.

PBM Polytex shares closed at 89.87 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -7.06% returns over the last 6 months and -33.23% over the last 12 months.