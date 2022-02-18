PBM Polytex Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 63.03 crore, up 33.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 63.03 crore in December 2021 up 33.01% from Rs. 47.39 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.84 crore in December 2021 up 180.2% from Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.99 crore in December 2021 up 206.13% from Rs. 2.61 crore in December 2020.

PBM Polytex EPS has increased to Rs. 7.04 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.51 in December 2020.

PBM Polytex shares closed at 151.35 on February 17, 2022 (BSE)