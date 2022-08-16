 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PBA Infra Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore, up 464.63% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PBA Infrastructure are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.24 crore in June 2022 up 464.63% from Rs. 0.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.69 crore in June 2022 down 12.1% from Rs. 0.62 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 down 44.12% from Rs. 0.68 crore in June 2021.

PBA Infra shares closed at 13.90 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.90% returns over the last 6 months and 13.01% over the last 12 months.

PBA Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.24 -- 0.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.24 -- 0.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.24 -0.87 4.51
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.08 -0.94 -2.75
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.46 0.77 0.82
Depreciation 1.09 0.73 1.20
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.77 19.22 0.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.39 -18.91 -3.68
Other Income 0.68 3.94 3.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.71 -14.97 -0.52
Interest -- 0.26 0.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.71 -15.23 -0.62
Exceptional Items 0.02 19.90 --
P/L Before Tax -0.69 4.67 -0.62
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.69 4.67 -0.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.69 4.67 -0.62
Equity Share Capital 13.50 13.50 13.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 3.46 -0.46
Diluted EPS -0.51 3.46 -0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 3.46 -0.46
Diluted EPS -0.51 3.46 -0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #PBA Infra #PBA Infrastructure #Results
first published: Aug 16, 2022 04:03 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.