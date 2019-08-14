PBA Infra Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore, down 39.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.60 crore in June 2019 down 39.56% from Rs. 20.84 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.31 crore in June 2019 down 12.58% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2019 down 32.87% from Rs. 2.86 crore in June 2018.

PBA Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.27 in June 2018.

PBA Infra shares closed at 3.50 on August 05, 2019 (NSE)