PBA Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 2.46% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 0.80 0.46 0.78 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 0.80 0.46 0.78 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1.36 -0.06 1.05 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 80.92 -0.52 -0.66 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.67 0.58 0.53 Depreciation 1.09 1.09 1.20 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.55 0.57 0.37 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -83.78 -1.20 -1.71 Other Income 0.10 0.40 -0.66 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -83.68 -0.80 -2.36 Interest -- 0.03 0.09 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -83.68 -0.83 -2.45 Exceptional Items -37.44 -- -- P/L Before Tax -121.12 -0.83 -2.45 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -121.12 -0.83 -2.45 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -121.12 -0.83 -2.45 Equity Share Capital 13.50 13.50 13.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -89.71 -0.61 -1.82 Diluted EPS -89.71 -0.61 -1.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -89.71 -0.61 -1.82 Diluted EPS -89.71 -0.61 -1.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited