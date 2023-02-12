PBA Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 2.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PBA Infrastructure are:Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in December 2022 up 2.46% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 121.12 crore in December 2022 down 4837.38% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 82.59 crore in December 2022 down 7019.83% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.
|PBA Infra shares closed at 13.65 on August 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.76% returns over the last 6 months and 27.57% over the last 12 months.
|PBA Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.80
|0.46
|0.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.80
|0.46
|0.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.36
|-0.06
|1.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|80.92
|-0.52
|-0.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.67
|0.58
|0.53
|Depreciation
|1.09
|1.09
|1.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.55
|0.57
|0.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-83.78
|-1.20
|-1.71
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.40
|-0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-83.68
|-0.80
|-2.36
|Interest
|--
|0.03
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-83.68
|-0.83
|-2.45
|Exceptional Items
|-37.44
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-121.12
|-0.83
|-2.45
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-121.12
|-0.83
|-2.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-121.12
|-0.83
|-2.45
|Equity Share Capital
|13.50
|13.50
|13.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-89.71
|-0.61
|-1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-89.71
|-0.61
|-1.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-89.71
|-0.61
|-1.82
|Diluted EPS
|-89.71
|-0.61
|-1.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited