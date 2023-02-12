 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PBA Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 2.46% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PBA Infrastructure are:Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in December 2022 up 2.46% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 121.12 crore in December 2022 down 4837.38% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 82.59 crore in December 2022 down 7019.83% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021. PBA Infra shares closed at 13.65 on August 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.76% returns over the last 6 months and 27.57% over the last 12 months.
PBA Infrastructure
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations0.800.460.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations0.800.460.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1.36-0.061.05
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks80.92-0.52-0.66
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.670.580.53
Depreciation1.091.091.20
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.550.570.37
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-83.78-1.20-1.71
Other Income0.100.40-0.66
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-83.68-0.80-2.36
Interest--0.030.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-83.68-0.83-2.45
Exceptional Items-37.44----
P/L Before Tax-121.12-0.83-2.45
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-121.12-0.83-2.45
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-121.12-0.83-2.45
Equity Share Capital13.5013.5013.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-89.71-0.61-1.82
Diluted EPS-89.71-0.61-1.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-89.71-0.61-1.82
Diluted EPS-89.71-0.61-1.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

