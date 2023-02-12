English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PBA Infra Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore, up 2.46% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:52 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PBA Infrastructure are:Net Sales at Rs 0.80 crore in December 2022 up 2.46% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 121.12 crore in December 2022 down 4837.38% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 82.59 crore in December 2022 down 7019.83% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2021.PBA Infra shares closed at 13.65 on August 23, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.76% returns over the last 6 months and 27.57% over the last 12 months.
    PBA Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.800.460.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.800.460.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.36-0.061.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks80.92-0.52-0.66
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.670.580.53
    Depreciation1.091.091.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.550.570.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-83.78-1.20-1.71
    Other Income0.100.40-0.66
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-83.68-0.80-2.36
    Interest--0.030.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-83.68-0.83-2.45
    Exceptional Items-37.44----
    P/L Before Tax-121.12-0.83-2.45
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-121.12-0.83-2.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-121.12-0.83-2.45
    Equity Share Capital13.5013.5013.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-89.71-0.61-1.82
    Diluted EPS-89.71-0.61-1.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-89.71-0.61-1.82
    Diluted EPS-89.71-0.61-1.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited