PBA Infra Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 11.89 crore, down 64.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.89 crore in December 2018 down 64.96% from Rs. 33.94 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.98 crore in December 2018 up 129.09% from Rs. 17.12 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.53 crore in December 2018 up 1025.86% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2017.

PBA Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 3.69 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.27 in December 2017.

PBA Infra shares closed at 5.20 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -44.97% returns over the last 6 months and -71.58% over the last 12 months.