PB Fintech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.30 crore, up 32.47% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 11:05 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PB Fintech are:

Net Sales at Rs 30.30 crore in September 2022 up 32.47% from Rs. 22.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.07 crore in September 2022 up 57.02% from Rs. 100.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.90 crore in September 2022 up 57.6% from Rs. 98.83 crore in September 2021.

PB Fintech shares closed at 385.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.95% returns over the last 6 months

PB Fintech
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 30.30 28.46 22.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 30.30 28.46 22.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 119.91 119.33 127.74
Depreciation 0.94 0.93 0.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1.09 0.80 0.67
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.34 4.10 12.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -94.99 -96.69 -118.70
Other Income 52.15 38.75 18.88
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -42.84 -57.94 -99.82
Interest 0.23 0.24 0.29
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -43.07 -58.18 -100.11
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.09
P/L Before Tax -43.07 -58.18 -100.20
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -43.07 -58.18 -100.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -43.07 -58.18 -100.20
Equity Share Capital 89.90 89.90 82.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.97 -1.32 -2.58
Diluted EPS -0.97 -1.32 -2.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.97 -1.32 -2.44
Diluted EPS -0.97 -1.32 -2.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:58 am
