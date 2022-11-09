PB Fintech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.30 crore, up 32.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.30 crore in September 2022 up 32.47% from Rs. 22.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.07 crore in September 2022 up 57.02% from Rs. 100.20 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.90 crore in September 2022 up 57.6% from Rs. 98.83 crore in September 2021.

PB Fintech shares closed at 385.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.95% returns over the last 6 months