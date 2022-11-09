PB Fintech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.30 crore, up 32.47% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PB Fintech are:
Net Sales at Rs 30.30 crore in September 2022 up 32.47% from Rs. 22.87 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.07 crore in September 2022 up 57.02% from Rs. 100.20 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.90 crore in September 2022 up 57.6% from Rs. 98.83 crore in September 2021.
PB Fintech shares closed at 385.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.95% returns over the last 6 months
|
|PB Fintech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30.30
|28.46
|22.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|30.30
|28.46
|22.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|119.91
|119.33
|127.74
|Depreciation
|0.94
|0.93
|0.99
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1.09
|0.80
|0.67
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.34
|4.10
|12.17
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-94.99
|-96.69
|-118.70
|Other Income
|52.15
|38.75
|18.88
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-42.84
|-57.94
|-99.82
|Interest
|0.23
|0.24
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-43.07
|-58.18
|-100.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.09
|P/L Before Tax
|-43.07
|-58.18
|-100.20
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-43.07
|-58.18
|-100.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-43.07
|-58.18
|-100.20
|Equity Share Capital
|89.90
|89.90
|82.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|-1.32
|-2.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|-1.32
|-2.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.97
|-1.32
|-2.44
|Diluted EPS
|-0.97
|-1.32
|-2.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited