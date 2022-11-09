English
    PB Fintech Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.30 crore, up 32.47% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PB Fintech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 30.30 crore in September 2022 up 32.47% from Rs. 22.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 43.07 crore in September 2022 up 57.02% from Rs. 100.20 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 41.90 crore in September 2022 up 57.6% from Rs. 98.83 crore in September 2021.

    PB Fintech shares closed at 385.85 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given -33.95% returns over the last 6 months

    PB Fintech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations30.3028.4622.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations30.3028.4622.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost119.91119.33127.74
    Depreciation0.940.930.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses1.090.800.67
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.344.1012.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-94.99-96.69-118.70
    Other Income52.1538.7518.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-42.84-57.94-99.82
    Interest0.230.240.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-43.07-58.18-100.11
    Exceptional Items-----0.09
    P/L Before Tax-43.07-58.18-100.20
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-43.07-58.18-100.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-43.07-58.18-100.20
    Equity Share Capital89.9089.9082.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.97-1.32-2.58
    Diluted EPS-0.97-1.32-2.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.97-1.32-2.44
    Diluted EPS-0.97-1.32-2.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022