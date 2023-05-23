PB Fintech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.39 crore, up 39.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.39 crore in March 2023 up 39.37% from Rs. 31.14 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.43 crore in March 2023 up 175.15% from Rs. 39.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.57 crore in March 2023 up 168.28% from Rs. 44.77 crore in March 2022.

PB Fintech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2022.

PB Fintech shares closed at 619.10 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.41% returns over the last 6 months and -10.94% over the last 12 months.