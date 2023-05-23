English
    PB Fintech Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 43.39 crore, up 39.37% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PB Fintech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 43.39 crore in March 2023 up 39.37% from Rs. 31.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.43 crore in March 2023 up 175.15% from Rs. 39.16 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.57 crore in March 2023 up 168.28% from Rs. 44.77 crore in March 2022.

    PB Fintech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2022.

    PB Fintech shares closed at 619.10 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 54.41% returns over the last 6 months and -10.94% over the last 12 months.

    PB Fintech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations43.3931.9931.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations43.3931.9931.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost68.5574.18117.86
    Depreciation0.930.940.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.510.620.88
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.553.413.33
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-29.15-47.16-91.87
    Other Income58.7945.0446.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.64-2.13-45.71
    Interest0.210.210.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax29.43-2.34-45.99
    Exceptional Items----6.26
    P/L Before Tax29.43-2.34-39.72
    Tax--0.00-0.56
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities29.43-2.34-39.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period29.43-2.34-39.16
    Equity Share Capital90.0290.0289.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.66-0.05-0.89
    Diluted EPS0.65-0.05-0.89
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.66-0.05-0.89
    Diluted EPS0.65-0.05-0.89
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Multiline Insurance & Brokers #PB Fintech #Results
    first published: May 23, 2023 09:44 am