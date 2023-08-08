English
    PB Fintech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.22 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PB Fintech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 35.22 crore in June 2023 up 23.75% from Rs. 28.46 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.02 crore in June 2023 up 137.84% from Rs. 58.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.01 crore in June 2023 up 140.36% from Rs. 57.01 crore in June 2022.

    PB Fintech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2022.

    PB Fintech shares closed at 798.15 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 80.52% returns over the last 6 months and 45.16% over the last 12 months.

    PB Fintech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations35.2243.3928.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations35.2243.3928.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost71.0068.55119.33
    Depreciation0.810.930.93
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.080.510.80
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.822.554.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-39.50-29.15-96.69
    Other Income61.6958.7938.75
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2029.64-57.94
    Interest0.180.210.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.0229.43-58.18
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.0229.43-58.18
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.0229.43-58.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.0229.43-58.18
    Equity Share Capital90.0290.0289.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.66-1.32
    Diluted EPS0.480.65-1.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.66-1.32
    Diluted EPS0.480.65-1.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:22 am

