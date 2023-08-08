PB Fintech Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 35.22 crore, up 23.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 35.22 crore in June 2023 up 23.75% from Rs. 28.46 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.02 crore in June 2023 up 137.84% from Rs. 58.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.01 crore in June 2023 up 140.36% from Rs. 57.01 crore in June 2022.

PB Fintech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.32 in June 2022.

PB Fintech shares closed at 798.15 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 80.52% returns over the last 6 months and 45.16% over the last 12 months.