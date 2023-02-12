 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PB Fintech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.99 crore, up 21.06% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PB Fintech are:Net Sales at Rs 31.99 crore in December 2022 up 21.06% from Rs. 26.42 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 up 98.06% from Rs. 120.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 98.95% from Rs. 113.31 crore in December 2021. PB Fintech shares closed at 510.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.96% returns over the last 6 months and -41.22% over the last 12 months.
PB Fintech
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations31.9930.3026.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations31.9930.3026.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost74.18119.91166.61
Depreciation0.940.940.96
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses--1.091.53
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4.043.342.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.16-94.99-145.18
Other Income45.0452.1530.91
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.13-42.84-114.27
Interest0.210.230.27
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.34-43.07-114.54
Exceptional Items-----6.00
P/L Before Tax-2.34-43.07-120.55
Tax0.00----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.34-43.07-120.55
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.34-43.07-120.55
Equity Share Capital90.0289.9089.90
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.05-0.97-2.83
Diluted EPS-0.05-0.97-2.83
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.05-0.97-2.83
Diluted EPS-0.05-0.97-2.83
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Multiline Insurance &amp; Brokers #PB Fintech #Results
first published: Feb 12, 2023 09:22 am