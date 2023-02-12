PB Fintech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.99 crore, up 21.06% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PB Fintech are:Net Sales at Rs 31.99 crore in December 2022 up 21.06% from Rs. 26.42 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 up 98.06% from Rs. 120.55 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 98.95% from Rs. 113.31 crore in December 2021.
|PB Fintech shares closed at 510.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.96% returns over the last 6 months and -41.22% over the last 12 months.
|PB Fintech
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|31.99
|30.30
|26.42
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|31.99
|30.30
|26.42
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|74.18
|119.91
|166.61
|Depreciation
|0.94
|0.94
|0.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|1.09
|1.53
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.04
|3.34
|2.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-47.16
|-94.99
|-145.18
|Other Income
|45.04
|52.15
|30.91
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.13
|-42.84
|-114.27
|Interest
|0.21
|0.23
|0.27
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.34
|-43.07
|-114.54
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-6.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.34
|-43.07
|-120.55
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.34
|-43.07
|-120.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.34
|-43.07
|-120.55
|Equity Share Capital
|90.02
|89.90
|89.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.97
|-2.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.97
|-2.83
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.97
|-2.83
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.97
|-2.83
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited