    PB Fintech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.99 crore, up 21.06% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for PB Fintech are:Net Sales at Rs 31.99 crore in December 2022 up 21.06% from Rs. 26.42 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.34 crore in December 2022 up 98.06% from Rs. 120.55 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2022 up 98.95% from Rs. 113.31 crore in December 2021.PB Fintech shares closed at 510.30 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.96% returns over the last 6 months and -41.22% over the last 12 months.
    PB Fintech
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations31.9930.3026.42
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations31.9930.3026.42
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost74.18119.91166.61
    Depreciation0.940.940.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses--1.091.53
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.043.342.51
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-47.16-94.99-145.18
    Other Income45.0452.1530.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.13-42.84-114.27
    Interest0.210.230.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.34-43.07-114.54
    Exceptional Items-----6.00
    P/L Before Tax-2.34-43.07-120.55
    Tax0.00----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.34-43.07-120.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.34-43.07-120.55
    Equity Share Capital90.0289.9089.90
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.97-2.83
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.97-2.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.97-2.83
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.97-2.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited