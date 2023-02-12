PB Fintech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 31.99 crore, up 21.06% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 31.99 30.30 26.42 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 31.99 30.30 26.42 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 74.18 119.91 166.61 Depreciation 0.94 0.94 0.96 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- 1.09 1.53 R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.04 3.34 2.51 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -47.16 -94.99 -145.18 Other Income 45.04 52.15 30.91 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.13 -42.84 -114.27 Interest 0.21 0.23 0.27 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -2.34 -43.07 -114.54 Exceptional Items -- -- -6.00 P/L Before Tax -2.34 -43.07 -120.55 Tax 0.00 -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.34 -43.07 -120.55 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.34 -43.07 -120.55 Equity Share Capital 90.02 89.90 89.90 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 -0.97 -2.83 Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.97 -2.83 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.05 -0.97 -2.83 Diluted EPS -0.05 -0.97 -2.83 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited