PB Fintech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 26.42 crore, down 11.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.42 crore in December 2021 down 11.57% from Rs. 29.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 120.55 crore in December 2021 down 1636.51% from Rs. 7.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 113.31 crore in December 2021 down 1142.41% from Rs. 10.87 crore in December 2020.

PB Fintech shares closed at 892.15 on February 07, 2022 (NSE)