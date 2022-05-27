PB Fintech Q4 Result | Net loss widens to Rs 219.60 crore, revenue jumps 100%

Representative image

Policybazaar parent PB Fintech on May 27 reported a consolidated loss of Rs 219.60 crore for the quarter ended March 2022. The company had posted a loss of Rs 64.38 crore in the year-ago period.

The revenue for the period came in at Rs 540.29 crore, up 99.5 percent against Rs 270.76 crore registered in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's insurance premium rose 70 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,176 crore, while its credit disbursal came in at Rs 2,189 crore, up 72 percent YoY.

“Our focus continues towards increasing insurance coverage for families across India. To reflect that commitment, we have changed our tagline to 'Har Family Hogi Insured!' We are seeing a steady shift in business mix towards smaller towns and cities; currently, 59% of our insurance business is from non-Tier 1 cities up from 28% in FY17," the company said in its earnings release.

"We have seen a significant improvement in our service quality and claims assistance, as reflected in CSAT of 84%. Building great customer experience is our top priority," the company added.

CSAT stands for Customer Satisfaction Score.

The company further added that its core business is now adjusted EBITDA positive and it expects that to improve further. "Within this, insurance core business delivered Rs 28 crore adjusted EBITDA in Q4. Credit core business is decidedly moving towards profitability. Both these businesses will grow profitably as category leaders. Going forward, investment in new initiatives will likely be covered by interest income," the statement said.

Shares of the company settled 2.45 percent higher at Rs 687 apiece on the BSE on May 27.

The stock of PB Fintech had ended with a premium of nearly 23 percent against its issue price of Rs 980 on its listing day - November 15, 2021.

The initial public offer of the company was subscribed 16.59 times. The price range for the Rs 5,710 crore offer was at Rs 940-980 per share.





