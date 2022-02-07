MARKET NEWS

    PB Fintech Q3 results | Policybazaar parent posts consolidated loss of Rs 298 crore

    Revenue from operations came in at Rs 367.27 crore, up 73 percent against Rs 212 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 07, 2022 / 11:24 PM IST
    Representative image

    Policybazaar parent PB Fintech posted a consolidated loss of Rs 298 crore for the third quarter (October-December) of the fiscal year 2021-22 (Q3FY22). The firm had reported a loss of Rs 19.58 crore in the year-ago period.

    Revenue from operations came in at Rs 367.27 crore, up 73 percent against Rs 212 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

    Commenting on the Q3 results, Yashish Dahiya, Chairman and Group CEO of PB Fintech, said, “Scale is critical to the success of any marketplace. We are currently at an ARR of over Rs 8,000 crore which is a growth of 60 percent YoY, We are now growing at scale. Margins in our existing businesses were maintained at 40 percent. Renewal revenue is at an ARR of over Rs 210 crore. The renewal book operates at 90 percent contribution margin and will be the biggest driver of our long-term profitability.”

    On February 7, the stock settled 4.56 percent lower at Rs 895.95 on the BSE. Shares of the company were listed at the bourses in November last year.

    Last week, the company joined hands with state-run insurance giant LIC to offer a wide range of term and investment products to consumers.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #PolicyBazaar #Q3 earnings
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 11:16 pm
