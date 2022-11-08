 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

PB Fintech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 573.47 crore, up 105.12% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PB Fintech are:

Net Sales at Rs 573.47 crore in September 2022 up 105.12% from Rs. 279.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 186.64 crore in September 2022 up 8.71% from Rs. 204.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 165.70 crore in September 2022 up 13.3% from Rs. 191.12 crore in September 2021.

PB Fintech shares closed at 376.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.51% returns over the last 6 months

PB Fintech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 573.47 505.19 279.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 573.47 505.19 279.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 410.29 381.65 276.54
Depreciation 15.58 13.23 10.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 312.39 289.80 161.43
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 76.85 68.02 53.24
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -241.64 -247.51 -221.68
Other Income 60.37 47.48 20.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -181.28 -200.03 -201.17
Interest 5.54 4.09 3.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -186.82 -204.13 -204.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -186.82 -204.13 -204.45
Tax 0.03 -0.05 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -186.85 -204.07 -204.44
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -186.85 -204.07 -204.44
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.22 -0.26 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -186.64 -204.33 -204.44
Equity Share Capital 89.90 89.90 82.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.19 -4.62 -5.26
Diluted EPS -4.19 -4.62 -5.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -4.19 -4.62 -4.97
Diluted EPS -4.19 -4.62 -5.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Multiline Insurance &amp; Brokers #PB Fintech #Results
first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.