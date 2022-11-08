PB Fintech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 573.47 crore, up 105.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 573.47 crore in September 2022 up 105.12% from Rs. 279.58 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 186.64 crore in September 2022 up 8.71% from Rs. 204.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 165.70 crore in September 2022 up 13.3% from Rs. 191.12 crore in September 2021.

PB Fintech shares closed at 376.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.51% returns over the last 6 months