PB Fintech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 573.47 crore, up 105.12% Y-o-Y
November 08, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PB Fintech are:
Net Sales at Rs 573.47 crore in September 2022 up 105.12% from Rs. 279.58 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 186.64 crore in September 2022 up 8.71% from Rs. 204.44 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 165.70 crore in September 2022 up 13.3% from Rs. 191.12 crore in September 2021.
PB Fintech shares closed at 376.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.51% returns over the last 6 months
|PB Fintech
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|573.47
|505.19
|279.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|573.47
|505.19
|279.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|410.29
|381.65
|276.54
|Depreciation
|15.58
|13.23
|10.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|312.39
|289.80
|161.43
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|76.85
|68.02
|53.24
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-241.64
|-247.51
|-221.68
|Other Income
|60.37
|47.48
|20.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-181.28
|-200.03
|-201.17
|Interest
|5.54
|4.09
|3.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-186.82
|-204.13
|-204.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-186.82
|-204.13
|-204.45
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.05
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-186.85
|-204.07
|-204.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-186.85
|-204.07
|-204.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.22
|-0.26
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-186.64
|-204.33
|-204.44
|Equity Share Capital
|89.90
|89.90
|82.25
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.19
|-4.62
|-5.26
|Diluted EPS
|-4.19
|-4.62
|-5.26
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.19
|-4.62
|-4.97
|Diluted EPS
|-4.19
|-4.62
|-5.26
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited