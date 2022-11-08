English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    PB Fintech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 573.47 crore, up 105.12% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for PB Fintech are:

    Net Sales at Rs 573.47 crore in September 2022 up 105.12% from Rs. 279.58 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 186.64 crore in September 2022 up 8.71% from Rs. 204.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 165.70 crore in September 2022 up 13.3% from Rs. 191.12 crore in September 2021.

    PB Fintech shares closed at 376.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -35.51% returns over the last 6 months

    PB Fintech
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations573.47505.19279.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations573.47505.19279.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost410.29381.65276.54
    Depreciation15.5813.2310.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses312.39289.80161.43
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses76.8568.0253.24
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-241.64-247.51-221.68
    Other Income60.3747.4820.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-181.28-200.03-201.17
    Interest5.544.093.28
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-186.82-204.13-204.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-186.82-204.13-204.45
    Tax0.03-0.050.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-186.85-204.07-204.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-186.85-204.07-204.44
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.22-0.26--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-186.64-204.33-204.44
    Equity Share Capital89.9089.9082.25
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.19-4.62-5.26
    Diluted EPS-4.19-4.62-5.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.19-4.62-4.97
    Diluted EPS-4.19-4.62-5.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 8, 2022 06:22 pm